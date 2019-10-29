International Development News
Development News Edition

ICAO acknowledges India's concern against Pak denying airspace for PM Modi's plane

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has acknowledged India's concern pertaining to Pakistan restricting its airspace.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 10:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 10:31 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has acknowledged India's concern pertaining to Pakistan restricting its airspace. The organisation has also sent a request to Islamabad seeking further information in this connection.

The response from ICAO came after India lodged a formal complaint against Pakistan for its refusal to let the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane go through its airspace to Saudi Arabia. "ICAO's Council President has acknowledged the letter from India, and that he has sent a request to Pakistan requesting further information," an official statement read.

India had sought Pakistan's permission to use the country's airspace on October 28 for Prime Minister Modi, who is currently visiting Saudi Arabia to participate in an international business conference on October 29. However, ICAO stated that flights carrying national leaders are considered as "state aircraft" and are not subject to its provisions.

"The Convention on International Civil Aviation (Chicago Convention), which ICAO helps governments to cooperate under, only applies to the operations of civilian aircraft and not to State or military aircraft," read the statement. "Flights carrying national leaders are considered State aircraft, and are therefore not subject to ICAO provisions," it said.

Pakistan had earlier also denied Prime Minister Modi's aircraft access to its air space for his visit to the United States to attend the 74th UN General Assembly session on September 20. Prior to this, President Ram Nath Kovind had also been denied permission to use Pakistan's airspace for his official trip to Europe. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

