Prez attends to policewoman after award function

In a noble gesture, President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended to a policewoman who had apparently twisted her ankle and slipped during an awards function here. The Delhi policewoman was standing in front of the dais at Vigyan Bhawan during the first National CSR Awards function.

When the national anthem was being played, she fell and sat on the carpet, according to a PTI photographer who was present. Soon after the national anthem was over, Kovind was seen talking to Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur and then along with security walked down from the dais. Kovind had a brief conversation with the policewoman after Thakur offered her a bottle of water.

Generally, the president leaves the venue immediately after the national anthem. There was loud applause from the audience when Kovind walked out of the venue.

Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her deputy Thakur and Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas were among those present on the dias.

