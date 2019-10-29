International Development News
Former Rajasthan Home Minister dead

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  Updated: 29-10-2019 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 15:11 IST
Former Rajasthan Home Minister Digvijay Singh (86) died here on Monday. Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.

A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over Singh's death.

