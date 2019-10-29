Former Rajasthan Home Minister dead
Former Rajasthan Home Minister Digvijay Singh (86) died here on Monday. Singh was unwell for several days and was admitted to a private hospital here.
A six-time MLA from Uniara and Deoli assembly seats, Singh also served as state home minister. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over Singh's death.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
