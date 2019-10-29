Replace PW engines of 13 A30Neo aircraft within 15 days: DGCA to GoAir

Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Tuesday asked GoAir to replace 13 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for over 3,000 hours, within the next 15 days or face grounding of airplanes, an official said. The 13 aircraft have to be fitted with at least one modified Pratt and Whitney (PW) low-pressure turbine engine within the next 15 days, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official told PTI.

The official said there are 13 aircraft in the airline's fleet in which both the PW engines have been used for more than 3,000 hours. Two budget carriers -- GoAir and IndiGo -- have been facing glitches for the last few years in PW engines that power many of their A320Neo planes.

On Monday, the regulator had asked IndiGo to replace 16 A320Neo aircraft's PW engines, which have been used for more than 3,000 hours.

