Rajnath speaks to Japanese counterpart, discusses bilateral ties, regional security situation

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 16:49 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 16:49 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono during which the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral ties and regional security situation, the Defence Ministry said. Singh congratulated Kono on behalf of India for the enthronement of Emperor Naruhito. He also expressed condolences for the loss of lives and property caused due to typhoon Hagibis that hit Japan earlier this month.

The defence minister also recalled his meetings with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the then defence minister Takeshi lwaya during his visit to Japan in September 2019. Singh said he looked forward to meeting Taro during the forthcoming ASEAN Defence Ministers' Plus Meeting in Bangkok in November.

"The two ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations and the regional security situation," a statement said. Separately, General Goro Yuasa, chief of the Japan Ground Self Defence Force, also called on Singh here.

Goro also met Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee and Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat. India and Japan share a robust defence cooperation and the armed forces of the two countries take part in joint drills.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

