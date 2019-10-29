Three trampled to death by elephants in West Bengal
Three persons have been trampled to death by elephants in two incidents in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, a forest official said on Tuesday. Both the incidents occurred at Ramsai adjoining Gorumara National Park on Monday night, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF), Janmejay Pal said.
"Gaona Oraon and his wife Kumari Oraon were trampled to death by elephants near Jadavpur tea garden. Another person, who is yet to be identified, was also killed by the pachyderms at Kalamati locality," he said. The couple is survived by three children aged four, six and eight, the ACF said.
Meanwhile, local people staged a protest in the area on Tuesday morning demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased. They lifted the protest after the ACF assured them of compensation, forest department sources said..
