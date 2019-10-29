International Development News
In letter to PM Modi, CPI veteran Viswam seeks permission to visit Kashmir

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his reservation over the centre's decision to invite European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but allegedly disallowing Indian MPs and "responsible citizens" to visit Kashmir.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:00 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam. Image Credit: ANI

Senior Communist Party of India (CPI) leader Binoy Viswam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing his reservation over the centre's decision to invite European Union (EU) parliamentarians to visit Jammu and Kashmir, but allegedly disallowing Indian MPs and "responsible citizens" to visit Kashmir. "The situation in Kashmir still remains a mystery to the people of India, after the abrogation of Article 370. It is reliably learnt that the claims of the government and ground reality in Kashmir are poles apart," reads the letter by Viswam, who is also the leader of the CPI parliamentary party in the Rajya Sabha.

"It is everybody's question as to why the government disallows any responsible Indian citizen including Members of Parliament to enter the territory of Kashmir. Now, the government has spread red-carpet for the European Union MPs," adds the letter. He also sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's permission to visit the state.

"In this background, I seek your permission to visit Kashmir and to meet with the ordinary people. As the leader of the CPI group in parliament and as Editor of the party organ 'New Age' and above all as an Indian citizen, I believe that it is my right to visit my fellow citizens in Kashmir. I earnestly hope that you will take the necessary steps to realise my visit," reads the letter further. A delegation of European Union parliamentarians (MPs) is on a visit to Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

