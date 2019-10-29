Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school
In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.
In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 3:15 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.
"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said. Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.
CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place. Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
