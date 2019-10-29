International Development News
Development News Edition

Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:01 IST
Terrorists fire upon CRPF personnel at Pulwama school
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In yet another terror incident, armed terrorists on Tuesday tried to target children by firing at a school building in Pulwama. At around 3:15 pm, unknown terrorists fired 6-7 rounds on CRPF deployment at a school which was an examination centre in Pulwama's Drabgam.

"Attack was promptly retaliated by the troops. Additional deployment reached," the CRPF said. Initial information suggests there have been no injuries so far. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

CRPF and local police were on duty guarding the centre when the incident took place. Pakistan-based terrorists have been trying to disrupt peace in the Valley by consistently targeting locals and truck drivers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-GM cuts 2019 outlook as U.S. strike weighs on profits

General Motors Co on Tuesday slashed its earnings forecast for 2019, saying that a 40-day U.S. labor strike by the United Auto Workers union that brought virtually all of its North American operations to a standstill would cost it around 3 ...

UPDATE 1-Pro-Hezbollah, Amal mob destroy Beirut protest camp, Hariri looks set to quit

A mob loyal to Shiite groups Hezbollah and Amal attacked and destroyed a camp set up by anti-government demonstrators in central Beirut on Tuesday as Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri looked set to resign.There was no comment from Hariris offic...

Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years

The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.Lockheed executi...

Chinese underground construction site collapses, killing 8

Beijing, Oct 29 AP An underground car park that was under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others, official media said Tuesday. State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019