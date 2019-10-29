International Development News
Development News Edition

Security forces brief European Parliament members on Pak's role in promoting terrorism

A delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir was briefed by security forces, including the Army, on the role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in the valley, sources in the Army have said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:16 IST
Security forces brief European Parliament members on Pak's role in promoting terrorism
A delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

A delegation of the European Union Members of Parliament (MPs) visiting Jammu and Kashmir was briefed by security forces, including the Army, on the role of Pakistan in fuelling terrorism in the Valley, sources in the Army have said. During the meeting, which took place at 15 Corps Headquarters in Srinagar, the delegation was also briefed on the role of the Pakistani Army in pushing terrorists into India, sources added.

The delegation arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday, a day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. During their stay, they will meet Jammu and Kashmir administration officials as well as local residents in Srinagar and call on Governor Saya Pal Malik. The Prime Minister, while welcoming the delegation at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Monday, had expressed hope that they would have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

This is the first time that the government has allowed a foreign delegation to visit J&K after it stripped the region of its special status under Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5. (ANI)

Also Read: Trump envoy Jared Kushner to lead U.S. delegation to Israel

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese underground construction site collapses, killing 8

Beijing, Oct 29 AP An underground car park that was under construction in southwest China collapsed, killing eight people and injuring two others, official media said Tuesday. State broadcaster CCTV said the 10 people were trapped in the r...

PDP delegation denied permission to meet Mehbooba

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party PDP said on Tuesday that the administration had denied permission to its delegation to meet party president Mehbooba Mufti, currently under detention in Srinagar. On Monday, the PDP leadership ...

Competition Comm orders probe against MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo, OYO

The Competition Commission has ordered an investigation against online travel agents MakeMyTrip-GoIbibo and hospitality services provider OYO for alleged unfair business practices. Following a complaint from the Federation of Hotel Restaur...

Business deals worth USD 15 billion signed at key financial summit in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday announced that 23 investment agreements totalling more than USD 15 billion in value were signed on the first day of a three-day high-profile financial summit, being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and severa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019