International Development News
Development News Edition

President's nod for bill on contract farming obtained: TN govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 17:55 IST
President's nod for bill on contract farming obtained: TN govt

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday said President Ramnath Kovind has given assent to a bill that puts in place a policy framework and institutional mechanism on agricultural produce and livestock contract farming. The Tamil Nadu Agricultural Produce and Livestock Contract Farming and Services (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2019, adopted by the state assembly in February, is a first-of-its-kind legislation on assuring farm income, an official release here said.

The bill, aimed at benefiting marginal farmers, has been given the Presidential nod and published in a gazette, it said. While there was contract farming of sugarcane and herbs besides poultry, there was no law to ensure the welfare of the farmers involved in it, and therefore the state government came up with such a legislation, the release said.

"At the all-India level, while there is no exclusive legislation regarding contract farming in any state so far, Tamil Nadu government has come up with such a law," it said. The legislation allows protection to farmers or related groups to carry out transaction of their farm or livestock produce with a processing firm on the rate arrived at on the date of entering into the contract, it said.

This would provide them protection from price fluctuations, and also allow procuring firms or food processing industries to avail of quality produce from farmers or farmer groups, the release said. "Contract farming will (also) lead to good understanding between farmers and farm-based industries," it said.

The legislation had provisions to penalise firms or the procurer for possible violation of contract and provide relief to farmers, it added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1820 hours DCM25 BIZ-LD TELECOM-COMMITTEE CoS to look at financial stress in telecom sector after SC orders massive payoutsNew Delhi As the telecom sector stares at a massive payout following a Supr...

Tiring to constantly prove yourself: Yami Gautam

There is a duality in the way male and female stars are treated in the industry which expects women to constantly prove their worth, says Yami Gautam. The actor, who made her debut with Shoojit Sircars Vicky Donor and most recently featured...

Man dies in police custody, kin demand probe

A man detained in connection with a case of loot died in police custody after allegedly consuming poison, officials said on Tuesday. Satya Prakash Shukla 50 and his sons were detained by the police on Monday night in connection with loot of...

Pentagon announces F-35 jet prices for next three years

The Pentagon announced pricing details on Tuesday for its agreement with Lockheed Martin Co that lowers the cost of the F-35 jets it plans to purchase through 2022 by 12.7, which may encourage other nations to buy warplanes.Lockheed executi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019