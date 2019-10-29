AAP 'appeals and challenges' CMs of other states to make bus ride free for women

The AAP on Tuesday "appealed and challenged" chief ministers of other states to make public bus ride free for women as the Delhi government has done in the national capital to uplift them and increase the economic growth of the country. The free of cost travel scheme for women in the city public buses began on Tuesday with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia saying it will ensure their safety and increase their role in Delhi's economy.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said it is a "landmark" day for women in the city, noting that free travel for women scheme is an "origin of a new era of women empowerment and economic growth of India". The scheme has made commuting for women free in the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses.

The Delhi government has made an arrangement of Rs 150 crore to meet the expenses incurred for the scheme until March next year. Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants to "appeal and challenge" all the chief ministers of various states of India that if they are also concerned about women empowerment and want to increase the GDP of the country then they should implement the same scheme.

"We believe that following this decision, every state of India will take this initiative for the empowerment of woman, for economic development of the woman, and growth of GDP of India," she said. Atishi said only 11 per cent women join the workforce of Delhi which is "very saddening" and this happens because of the lack of security of women in the city.

"From today, none of the Delhi girls will have to leave school or discontinue school due to travel expenses because the travel cost will be free. From today, one of the women will have to leave or discontinue their work due to the travel expenses," she said. Women taking the DTC and cluster buses were on Tuesday issued pink tickets of face value of Rs 10 by conductors under the scheme.

The government will reimburse transporters based on the number of such tickets issued. The free ride scheme was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for buses and Delhi Metro trains in June.

H0owever, it could not be done for metro trains as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has sought time to work out plans for its implementation. There are around 3,700 DTC buses and 1,800 cluster buses under the cluster scheme of the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)