Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of National Security Guard

Senior IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh has taken charge as the new Director General (DG) of National Security Guard (NSG).

Anup Kumar Singh takes charge as new DG of NSG. (Picture courtesy: NSG Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Welcoming the new DG, NSG tweeted: "Shri Anup Kumar Singh, IPS has taken over the command of NSG from 28 Oct 2019. The Black cats welcome their new DG and look to move forward for achieving greater heights under his command." A 1985-batch IPS officer of the Gujarat cadre, Singh's appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The NSG is a counter-terrorism unit under the Ministry of Home Affairs. It was raised in 1984. (ANI)

Also Read: Govt appoints Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Anup Kumar Singh as director general, National Security Guard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

