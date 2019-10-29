International Development News
5 policemen suspended as family alleges man died in custody in Mumbai

Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence.

The friends, family and relatives of Singh staged a protest outside Wadala TT Police station on Tuesday, holding placards demanding justice for Singh, who died in custody at Wadala.. Image Credit: ANI

Five police personnel of the Wadala Truck Terminus Police Station here were suspended on Tuesday, after protests by a family who alleged that their 26-year-old son had died in custody due to police negligence. The deceased, Vijay Singh, a medical representative, died after he was detained by police who had picked him for questioning in a case of assault on Sunday.

Singh and his friend Ankit had apparently picked up a quarrel with a couple at a petrol pump, which escalated and police were called in. Nirmal Singh, brother of deceased said: "He (Vijay) accidentally flashed his headlights on a couple, after which they started beating him. When we came to his aid, the girl falsely accused my brother of rape, harassment and violence in a complaint to the police."

"The police dragged my brother to the station, while continuously beating him. They forbade us to enter and kept thrashing him," Nirmal Singh added. According to Ankit, Singh was thrashed by police and despite repeatedly complaining of chest pain, police denied him any aid and did not allow his family members to meet him until he collapsed.

Police, however, has refuted the allegations and said the cause of Singh's death would be known after a postmortem, according to Pranay Ashok, PRO Mumbai Police. "An assistant police inspector, a police sub-inspector, a head constable and two constables have been suspended in this connection," the spokesperson said.

Singh, the sole earning member of the family was about to be engaged next month, said his family. According to the deceased's mother, Singh's condition had become serious and yet the police did not allow his family members to meet him.

When Singh collapsed, police did not offer any assistance in taking him to the hospital and he had to be taken by a private taxi and not an ambulance, his family alleged. The friends, family and relatives of Singh held a protest today outside the police station demanding justice for Singh and action to be taken against those responsible. (ANI)

