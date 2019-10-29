International Development News
Boy apprehended for stabbing man in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:05 IST
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:05 IST
A 17-year-old boy was apprehended for allegedly stabbing a man who tried to intervene in a fight between him and his grandparents in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Tuesday. Sadhu (22), a helper at a gym in Hari Nagar, was allegedly stabbed by the juvenile on late Sunday night in Shiv Vihar, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital where he underwent a surgery and his condition was stated to be stable, the officer said. The minor is a school dropout and was staying at his grandparents' house, he said.

An argument broke out between the boy and his grandparents after he returned home late night, the officer said. Sadhu, along with his brother Anil, was passing through the area when he noticed the boy quarrelling with his grandparents. He intervened and asked the boy not to fight, but the juvenile in turn started arguing with him, the officer said.

Later, the boy brought a knife from the house and stabbed Sadhu in the stomach, he said. A case of attempt to murder was registered and the juvenile was apprehended from Safeda Park in Shiv Vihar on Monday, the officer said, adding that the weapon used in the crime was found in the boy's house.

