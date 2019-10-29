Dawn-to-dusk shutdown by traders in Kerala total

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by traders in Kerala evoked a total response on Tuesday. All shops and restaurants remained closed across the state in response to the call given by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) and other traders' organisations over the alleged suicide of two traders after they received penalty notices on value-added tax (VAT) dues.

The traders demanded withdrawal of the penalties for dues from year 2011, amounting to lakhs of rupees to each trader. "We have been informed that the VAT notices issued will be withdrawn. We also seek compensation for the families of the two traders of Pathanamthitta and Malappuram who committed suicide due to VAT penalties," a trader and an official of the KVVES, Peringamal Ramachandran told PTI.

"The government officials have assured us that the notices will be withdrawn. We are awaiting further details. The strike was total in the state. Almost all the shops remained closed. However, essential services were not affected," he said.

The closing down of hotels affected the public a lot. Most them had to rely on canteens functioning at various institutions for their lunch.

A trader from Pathanamthitta Mathayi Daniel (67) committed suicide on Monday after he got the VAT notice two days ago for payment of Rs 27 lakh. Another trader Radhakrishnan (62) also received a notice for the payment of Rs 20 lakh and committed suicide two days ago.

"If such a notice is received, then we need to pay it within 30 days. Otherwise, the authorities will initiate revenue recovery. Then, the properties of the family members can also get attached," the KVVES official said. He said the issuance of notice to pay up VAT dues was unconstitutional..

