International Development News
Development News Edition

Dawn-to-dusk shutdown by traders in Kerala total

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvananthapuram
  • |
  • Updated: 29-10-2019 20:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-10-2019 20:23 IST
Dawn-to-dusk shutdown by traders in Kerala total

The dawn-to-dusk shutdown called by traders in Kerala evoked a total response on Tuesday. All shops and restaurants remained closed across the state in response to the call given by Kerala Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi (KVVES) and other traders' organisations over the alleged suicide of two traders after they received penalty notices on value-added tax (VAT) dues.

The traders demanded withdrawal of the penalties for dues from year 2011, amounting to lakhs of rupees to each trader. "We have been informed that the VAT notices issued will be withdrawn. We also seek compensation for the families of the two traders of Pathanamthitta and Malappuram who committed suicide due to VAT penalties," a trader and an official of the KVVES, Peringamal Ramachandran told PTI.

"The government officials have assured us that the notices will be withdrawn. We are awaiting further details. The strike was total in the state. Almost all the shops remained closed. However, essential services were not affected," he said.

The closing down of hotels affected the public a lot. Most them had to rely on canteens functioning at various institutions for their lunch.

A trader from Pathanamthitta Mathayi Daniel (67) committed suicide on Monday after he got the VAT notice two days ago for payment of Rs 27 lakh. Another trader Radhakrishnan (62) also received a notice for the payment of Rs 20 lakh and committed suicide two days ago.

"If such a notice is received, then we need to pay it within 30 days. Otherwise, the authorities will initiate revenue recovery. Then, the properties of the family members can also get attached," the KVVES official said. He said the issuance of notice to pay up VAT dues was unconstitutional..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Wentworth Season 8 update – Names of new cast, returning cast revealed

Getty Fire expands to over 500 acres; evacuation centers opened

New technology removes carbon dioxide from the air at any concentration level: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Italy to let French NGO migrant ship dock after 11 days at sea

Italy said on Tuesday it would let a French charity rescue ship disembark 104 migrants after the vessel spent 11 days at sea waiting for authorization to dock. The interior ministry said in a statement that the Ocean Viking could head to th...

UPDATE 1-U.S., China have come to understanding on trade relationship direction -Kushner

The United States and China have come to an understanding on the direction of their trade relationship after a nearly 16-month trade war, White House adviser Jared Kushner said on Tuesday. Kushner, President Donald Trumps son-in-law, told a...

CORRECTED-Turkey will find out via joint patrols with Russia whether Kurdish forces withdrew - Erdogan aide

Turkey will establish through its joint patrols with Russia in northeast Syria whether the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia has withdrawn from the region, a top aide to President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Earlier, Russian Defence Minister Se...

Shakib made a mistake, BCB will stand by him: Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the countrys Cricket Board on Tuesday offered support to suspended all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, insisting that his failure to report corrupt approaches was a mistake from which he will learn and b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019