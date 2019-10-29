Hyderabad: Trainee IPS booked for dowry harassment

A trainee IPS officer has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry. According to Jawahar Nagar police, a complaint was received from a woman who was in a relationship with the accused for the last many years.

Police said the duo got married in 2018 and were living together. She has alleged in her complaint that after getting selected for the IPS, her husband started ignoring her and also demanded dowry from her. She has also stated in her complaint that her husband never revealed about their relationship to his parents and threatened her of dire consequences for not meeting his demands.

Police said a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The matter is being further investigated. (ANI)

