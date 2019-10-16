Demarcate govt land, hold meetings via video conference to reduce road congestion: LG to officers

Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday directed top officers of the Delhi government and DDA to demarcate government land in the city and take steps about its proper safeguard. Baijal also asked Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Dev to hold meetings through video conference to save time and reduce congestion on the city's roads and pollution.

"Held Video Conference with CS, Delhi, VC DDA, Divisional Commissioner & all Districts Magistrates of Delhi regarding steps to be taken for protection of government land. Directed all for clear demarcation of govt land & it's proper safeguard," the LG tweeted. In another tweet, he also said, "Also advised CS to hold more meetings through video conferencing to save time and reduce congestion on roads and pollution."

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also planning to stagger office hours in the city as one of the measures to reduce congestion and air pollution. The road-rationing odd-even scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

