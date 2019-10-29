Delhi Traffic Police all geared up for 'Run for Unity' event on October 31

Delhi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a traffic advisory for the 'Run for Unity' event to be organised at the National Stadium here on October 31. The 'Run for Unity' event is being organised on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

According to police, approximately 15,000 participants will take part in the event, who will arrive on buses as well as in cars. The 'Run for Unity' will be flagged off from the main gate of the National Stadium.

The advisory says that there will be traffic congestion from 6:30 am to 8:30 am in the area near the event venue. (ANI)

