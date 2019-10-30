UP: Govt directs officials to celebrate Oct 31 as 'Rashtriya Akhandata Diwas'

Uttar Pradesh Administration has directed senior officials in all districts in the state to take various steps to celebrate October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel as "Rashtriya Akhandata Diwas (National Integrity Day)". Avnish Kumar Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department in a letter to all District Magistrates, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSPs) dated October 29 said, "At 11 am, in all Police Stations and Police Offices, National Integrity Day Oath Taking Ceremony should be organised."

Awasthi in his letter also said that in Lucknow, "Run for Unity" program will be held from Sardar Patel's statue to KD Singh Babu Stadium at 8:45 am. "In rest of the districts, 'Run For Unity" should be organised by District Magistrates/ SSP from 8:00 am in the morning," the senior bureaucrat said in his letter.

He also urged them to encourage the people's participation in these programs, especially school, University students and police personnel. "In all districts at 5:00 pm in the evening, ensure that a march past is held by state police and other uniformed personnel and other agencies at a public place/road," said Awasthi. (ANI)

