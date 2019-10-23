Officials of two Bengal districts worked to frustrate object

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday accused senior administration officials of North and South 24 Parganas districts of having "worked to frustrate" the object of his recent visit there, terming it as an act of "total non-cooperation". Asserting that he would be undeterred in his pursuit of constitutional obligation, he called on "enlightened academicians, politicians and activists" to reflect on "worrisome" governance issues.

"The District Administration top was not there and worked to frustrate the object of visit. Total non- cooperation! Sad!" Dhankhar said in a series of tweets. He said that as West Bengal Governor, he was in "pain and concern" about the "non-cooperation" by top district administration officials.

Terming the absence of senior officials of North 24 Parganas as "conspicuous" during his visit to Dhamakhali in the district on Tuesday, the Governor said, "They failed to invite local MP, MLA, and local Panchayat leaders. Sad!!" Dhankar said that though he met "brilliant young officials" in the two districts, they were "handicapped" in imparting inputs. The Governor had last week expressed his wish to hold meetings with magistrates, bureaucrats and elected representatives of North and South 24 Parganas districts.

The office of the Governor had on Monday evening received letters from the two district magistrates, stating that the officials would not be able to attend his meetings as they will be busy with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ongoing tour of north Bengal. Dhankhar had on Tuesday accused the West Bengal government of "unconstitutional behaviour" and wondered whether some "sort of censorship" is in place in the state.

"Is it appropriate that whenever the Governor wants to meet someone there has to be censorship, an approval from the state government? I am not subordinate to the state government. I find it unconstitutional," he had said. Dhankhar, who took oath as the governor of West Bengal on July 30, has been at loggerheads with the state government over several issues..

