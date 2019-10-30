Two bullet-riddled bodies recovered from park

Two bullet-riddled bodies were recovered from a park here on Wednesday, police said. The bodies of a man and a woman in their early twenties, had bullet wounds in their heads and a gun was in the hand of the woman, the Officer-in-charge of the police station, Nityanand Mahato, said.

The bodies were recovered after morning-walkers saw them lying in a pool of blood in the park near Tata Pigment Company under the Jugsalai police station and informed the police, he said. "Prima facie, it appeared a case of suicide but we are investigating the incident from all angles," he said.

Police also recovered an empty shell near the bodies, the OC said. The man was identified as Saroj Upadhyay of Bagbera locality in the city, Mahato said..

