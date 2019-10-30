International Development News
Development News Edition

Injured labourer dies, toll in J-K terror attack climbs to 6

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 12:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 12:47 IST
Injured labourer dies, toll in J-K terror attack climbs to 6

A labourer critically injured in the terror attack in south Kashmir's Kulgam district has succumbed to his injuries, taking the death toll in the incident to six, the police said on Wednesday. Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district on Tuesday. A labourer was critically injured in the incident and later succumbed to injuries, police said.

All the victims hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, the police said. The attack happened at a time when a delegation of parliamentarians from the European Union is in Kashmir to talk to locals and ask them about their experience after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Over 22K Indians seek asylum in US since 2014: Official data

Over 22,000 Indians, including nearly 7,000 women, have applied for asylum in the US since 2014, according to the latest official figures. The reason behind Indians seeking asylum in the US can be unemployment or intolerance or both in Indi...

Labourer injured in Kulgam attack recovering from injuries

A labourer injured in the terror attack in south Kashmirs Kulgam district in which five persons were killed is recovering from his injuries at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday. A police official had earlier said that the labourer h...

Hong Kong stocks end lower as Sino-U.S. trade deal worries weigh

Hong Kong stocks closed lower on Wednesday, as renewed worries over the prospects of a Sino-U.S. trade deal dampened sentiment.The Hang Seng index fell 0.4, to 26,667.71, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.6, to 10,479.09.An interim t...

Retailer Next Plc drives FTSE lower; Fed meeting eyed

UK stocks inched lower on Wednesday led by a fall in the shares of retailer Next following its results, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson won approval from parliament on Tuesday for an early ballot aimed at breaking the Brexit deadlock.Bot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019