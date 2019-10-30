International Development News
Don't want Kashmir to become another Afghanistan, say members of EU delegation after visiting J-K

The delegation members of European Parliament on Wednesday objected to the "wrong presentation" of their visit by some of the media outlets and said that the main motive of their visit was to have information about the situation.

  ANI
  • |
  Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir)
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 13:04 IST
  • |
  Created: 30-10-2019 13:04 IST
Thierry Mariani addressing the press conference in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

"I am not here to interfere in Indian politics," he said while adding that the purpose was to have information about the situation. Stressing that terrorism is now a world problem, Mariani said he did not want Kashmir to become a "second Afghanistan."

He also said they had a discussion with a civil society where their members talked of being Indian citizens and having a development like in other parts of India. While addressing a press conference with other delegation members, Henri Maloose from France said, "Some Indian channels have given the wrong presentation of our visit."

Henri while acknowledging that they have been presented as "fascist, Islamaphobe, racist" and said that this is "absolutely not the case." We know that this region is unfortunately under the threat, he said recalling that yesterday itself, five innocent workers were killed.

The member while thanking the Indian government for helping organise the visit also said that it is totally independent. The members had visited Kashmir yesterday where they met the members of civil society and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen KJS Dhillon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

