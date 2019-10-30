MP: Six cops hurt in stone pelting
A police officer and five constables were injured when their vehicle was pelted with stones in Padhana town in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Padhana, about 65 kms from Rajgarh district headquarters.
"A mob hurled stones on a police vehicle, injuring Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Padam Singh Baghel and five constables on Tuesday night," said Sarangpur police station in-charge Ravindra Chavaria. The dispute was a fallout of arguments between two men over giving passage to each other's vehicles on a narrow road, he said.
Stones were hurled at police by supporters of both the men when they were being whisked away from the spot, the officer added. "A case was registered against five persons, including a woman for stone-pelting," Chavaria added..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Flipkart names Jeyandran Venugopal as chief product and technology officer
Four held for shooting TikTok video inside police station
J&K Police directs officers to maintain database of all floating populations
UPDATE 2-Texas woman killed by officer pointed gun after hearing noises
Texas woman shot by officer had picked up gun after hearing noises, warrant says