Pothole claims life of woman pillion rider in Rajasthan's Baran

A 37-year-old woman was crushed to death under a truck after she fell off a motorcycle as it tripped on a pothole on a railway flyover in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Wednesday. The accident occurred on Tuesday night as Meenakshi Goyal, a resident of New Nakoda Colony in Baran, was riding pillion on the motorcyle driven by her brother-in-law while returning home after Bhai Dooj, Baran city Sub-Inspector Balvant Singh said.

Goyal's two minor nieces, who were also riding pillion, and her brother-in-law escaped without any injuries, he said. The woman lost her life after coming under the wheels of the truck that came from behind. She was rushed to hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead, Singh said.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Wednesday morning, the SI said, adding that a case of negligent driving has been registered against the absconding truck driver. The pothole was not levelled after recent rains that led to the accident as the rider could not control the bike, the official said.

