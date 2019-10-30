International Development News
Development News Edition

Kulgam attack: Mamata seeks 'strong' probe, announces Rs 5L

  • PTI
  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 14:33 IST
  • Created: 30-10-2019 14:28 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Condemning the killings of five labourers from West Bengal in a terror attack in Kashmir, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded a "strong investigation" into the incident to find out the "real truth". She also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of the victims.

"In a most unfortunate incident in Kashmir yesterday, five innocent laborers were brutally killed in a pre-planned manner. We are totally shocked! Presently there are no political activities in Kashmir and entire law and order is with the Government of India," she said. Banerjee tasked a senior Bengal police officer to find out details about the brutal killings.

"We, therefore, demand a strong investigation so that the real truth comes out. We are deputing Shri Sanjay Singh ADG South Bengal to find out details from them," she tweeted. Five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead and one critically injured by terrorists in Kulgam district of south Kashmir on Tuesday.

The chief minister assured the families of the victims of all possible help. "Our party MPs and MLAs have reached Murshidabad to meet the family members of victims. Our government is providing Rs five lakh each to the victim's family and render all assistance to them," she posted on the microblogging site.

Earlier in the day, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had termed the killings as a "cowardly act" and sought help from the government for the bereaved families. "@MamataOfficial. In deep pain and sadness, I condemn the wanton killing by terrorists in J&K of workers from Murshidabad. This cowardly and dastardly act is by enemies of humanity. We need to shun violence. Appeal to Government and NGOs to extend help to bereaved families," he tweeted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Latest News

Moscow launches hotline for tourists

The Moscow Tourist Information Support Centre has launched a new hotline for tourists in Moscow. Visitors to the Russian capital can now get 247 help via a short number - 122, as well as a ten-digit landline number - 7 495 122-01-11. Moscow...

Alappuzha, Oct 30 (PTI) Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,

Coconut Oil Rs.14,525.00,Coconut oil Milling Rs.15,925.00, Copra Edible Rs.10,225,Copra odey Rs.10,175, Copra Rassy Rs.10,125 and Oil CakeExpeller Rs.2,900.00....

Kochi, Oct 30 (PTI) +Rates per Quintal+

Rates per Quintal Coconut oil Rs.14,525-Nom, Coconut oil MillingRs.15,925-, Copra FAQ Rs.10,225-, Copra As it isRs.9,750-, Oil Cake Rotary Rs. 2,900-, Oil cake ExpellerRs.2,300-....

Gold prices up Rs 87 on weaker rupee, firm global markets

Gold prices on Wednesday rose Rs 87 to Rs 38,842 per 10 grams in the national capital on firm global trends and a weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities. On Tuesday, gold had closed at Rs 38,755 per 10 gram.Spot gold prices for 24 karat...
