CCTV DVR stolen from troubled Kapol bank's branch

Unidentified burglars stole the digital video recorder (DVR) of CCTV cameras from the closed Malad (west) branch of the Kapol Cooperative Bank, police said on Wednesday. The branch has been shut since the last two years after the RBI dissolved the board of the bank on alleged charges of impropriety.

A police official said the burglary came to light on Wednesday morning when security guards reported to duty. "We suspect the incident occurred in the early hours on Wednesday," he said.

Senior Malad police station inspector George Fernandez said the Malad (west) branch has been shut for a long time. "We are told that burglars walked away with the DVR of CCTV cameras. We don't know yet if anything else is also stolen. Many important documents related to bank transactions were kept inside the branch office which we found scattered," he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for house-breaking and theft. The bank's board was dissolved by the RBI in 2014 and an administrator appointed following alleged instances of corruption and nepotism.

Account-holders are allowed only one withdrawal of Rs 3,000 in six months since April 2017..

