Will take steps to avoid such incidents in future: TNSDMA Secy on Sujith Wilson's death

Just a day after two-year-old Sujith Wilson died in Trichy after being stuck in a borewell for over 80 hours, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Wednesday assured that they will take requisite measures to avoid such incidents in the future.

  ANI
  • |
  Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:15 IST
J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Disaster Management secretary speaks to media in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Just a day after two-year-old Sujith Wilson died in Trichy after being stuck in a borewell for over 80 hours, Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) on Wednesday assured that they will take requisite measures to avoid such incidents in the future. Speaking to media, J Radhakrishnan, Tamil Nadu Disaster Management secretary said, "We will take steps to make sure such incidents do not happen in future. We have made all possible efforts to rescue him but unfortunately could not save him."

The official also believed that to prevent people from falling in deep pits, "all the borewells should be closed." The two-year-old boy, who had fallen down a borewell, was found dead in the wee hours of Tuesday after a three-day-long struggle. The body of the deceased minor was taken out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team and taken to the hospital.

On October 25, Sujith fell into the borewell while playing near his house at about 5:30 pm here. Later, he slipped further down into the borewell, with an official stating that Wilson was stuck at a depth of 88 feet. More than six crews from the NDRF, as well as the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), were deployed to rescue the two-year-old. Tamil Nadu Ministers like Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were personally monitoring the rescue operations and had met the family of the infant on Monday. (ANI)

