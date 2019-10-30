International Development News
Pakistan Army targets forwards posts, villages along LoC in Rajouri

  • PTI
  • |
  Jammu
  • |
  Updated: 30-10-2019 16:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 16:16 IST
Pakistan Army targets forwards posts, villages along LoC in Rajouri

Pakistani Army on Wednesday shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

There was no immediate report of any casualty in the Pakistani firing and shelling, the  spokesman said.

"At about 3.15 pm, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing small arms and mortars along the LoC in Sunderbani sector. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

