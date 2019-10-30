International Development News
Development News Edition

Case of waging war on state filed against 2 dissidents for 'Manipur govt in exile': CM

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned an "announcement" made in the United Kingdom by two separatists about forming Manipur government in exile and said a case has been registered against the duo for allegedly "waging war against the state".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Imphal (Manipur)
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:24 IST
Case of waging war on state filed against 2 dissidents for 'Manipur govt in exile': CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh speaking to ANI in Imphal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday strongly condemned an "announcement" made in the United Kingdom by two separatists about forming Manipur government in exile and said a case has been registered against the duo for allegedly "waging war against the state". "The government takes it very seriously and has registered a case for waging war against the state. The case has been handed over to Special Crime Branch for an immediate investigation," Singh told ANI.

The chief minister asserted that after finding out all the details of the case, it will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) because the two are operating from other countries. According to reports that surfaced in media, two dissident leaders - Yamben Biren and Narengbam Samarjit set up a 'Manipur Government in exile' in the UK on Tuesday on behalf of the erstwhile King Leishemba Sanajaoba.

They also claimed that they had been granted political asylum in the UK in August. Responding to their claims, Sanajaoba said: "I condemn this in the strongest term, it was shocking that they two dragged my name in the case. This will create negative energy in society."

The separatists claimed that their "attempts to engage with the Indian government were met with hate and hostilities" and alleged that more than 1,528 cases of "extrajudicial killings" are pending in Supreme Court. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

An Organisation of American States OAS audit of Bolivias disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, ...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.BREAKING Deadly attack on military base in southeast Niger local sources pic.twitter.c...

UPDATE 1-Sterling drifts as big option bets keep volatility subdued

Sterling tiptoed higher on Wednesday after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson won parliamentary approval to hold a general election in December though moves were tiny as large currency options expiring this week kept volatility subdued.Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019