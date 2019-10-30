Visakhapatnam: Police busts impersonator gang for cheating courts through fake surety

City police on Wednesday busted a gang that was involved in cheating the courts with fake evidence and impersonators appearing as fake surety in different cases. The gang members would appear in court as fake surety by using forged identity documents.

"Four persons named G Koteswara Rao, A Suryanarayana, M Jagadeeswara Rao, A Venkateswara Rao were engaged in making fake identity papers, fake stamps and forged Aadhar Cards to create fake identities. These impersonators would be introduced in different courts in the city as surety," Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner RK Meena said. Acting on confirmed information, a Maharanipet police station team led by DCP Rangareddy raided the house of the accused G Koteswara Rao and caught 13 accused persons.

The police have recovered 129 fake stamps, 21 Aadhar cards, fake receipts of house tax, fake surety papers and cash among other things. (ANI)

