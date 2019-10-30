International Development News
Development News Edition

US-bound passenger held with 8 bullets at IGI airport

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:14 IST
US-bound passenger held with 8 bullets at IGI airport

A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Wednesday for allegedly carrying eight live bullets in his baggage, an official said. A Central Industrial Security Force official, deputed at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to scan baggages, detected bullet-like objects while checking the bag of Indian national Tejinder Singh, he said.

"Eight live bullet rounds of .32mm calibre were recovered from the passenger who was supposed to take a flight to San Francisco," the official said. The traveller was not allowed to board the flight and was handed over to the Delhi Police as he could not produce any document for carrying the ammunition, he added.

Carrying arms and ammunition inside an airport terminal area or an aircraft is banned under the Indian aviation laws.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Amethi: Case filed against police after man dies allegedly in custody

A man died after he was allegedly beaten in custody by police on Tuesday at the Piparpur Police Station area here in connection with a case of robbery and theft. A case has been registered in this matter. The deceased, Sajan Shukla, was all...

Intellect to offer its digital core solution to Commonwealth

Intellect Design Arena Ltd, a specialist in financial technology across banking and insurance sectors, on Wednesday said it would offer its Digital Core Solution IDC19.1 to UK-based The Commonwealth Trade Bank. Through the initiative, Comm...

Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter. A single bench of Justice Pan...

UPDATE 1-U.S. private sector job growth picks up in October - ADP

U.S. private employment growth showed a modest acceleration in October on the strength of service-sector gains, but goods producers cut jobs for a second straight month, a report by a payrolls processor showed on Wednesday.Employers added 1...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019