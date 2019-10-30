Man held from Delhi-Haryana border with 35 boxes of illicit liquor

A 38-year-old suspected smuggler was arrested from Delhi's Singhu Border with Haryana and 35 boxes of illicit liquor was seized from him, police said on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Sameen, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, they said.

The boxes containing a total of 1,680 quarters of illicit liquor were seized from him along with the car used in the transportation, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha. On late Monday night, the police intercepted a car near Singhu border and nabbed the person after a brief chase and recovered the illicit liquor, he said.

The accused was later handed over to the local police, he added.

