International Development News
Development News Edition

Man charred to death in car as passersby kept filming incident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kota
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:56 IST
Man charred to death in car as passersby kept filming incident

A 53-year-old businessman was charred to death in his car as passersby kept recording the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue him here on Wednesday morning. The incident took place around 10 am on the Kota-Udaipur highway near Dhakadkhedi village when Premchand Jain, a resident of Riddhi-Siddhi Enclave in Kunhari area of Kota, was on his way to his factory in Anantpura.

Initial investigation suggested that a short-circuit led to the incident. Assistant Fire Officer at the Kota Municipal Corporation, Devendra Gautam, said they received information about the incident around 10.25 am after which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The man inside the car had almost reduced to a skeleton by the time the flames were doused, he said, adding that people kept shooting the incident on their mobile phones without bothering to rescue him. If they had attempted to smash the windowpane of the car before it was engulfed by fire, the man could have survived, he said.

On the basis of the number plate of the car, the identity of the man was established, Borekheda SHO Sanjay Singh said. According to eyewitnesses, Jain's car had broke down on the Kota-Udaipur highway.

He restarted the car and drove it a few hundred metres away when some passersby noticed smoke inside it, the SHO said. Jain could not come out of the car as its central locking system had stopped working, he said, adding that fire soon engulfed the man and reduced him to a mere skeleton.

Police have registered a case under Section 174 of the CrPC for further investigation into the matter, he added. RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Chile says it can't host trade and climate summits after protests

Chile has withdrawn as host of the APEC trade summit in November and the COP25 climate summit in December after several weeks of violent unrest, President Sebastian Pinera announced on Wednesday.The APEC summit was scheduled to bring togeth...

UPDATE 2-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on Amaravati Start-Up Area project Amaravati AP, Oct 30 PTI The Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project has formally been scrapped with the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wedne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019