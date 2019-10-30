International Development News
Development News Edition

AAP to protest outside Punjab, Haryana Bhawan tomorrow over air pollution

As the national capital chokes in smog owing to air pollution caused by cracker-bursting during Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to stage a protest outside Punjab and Haryana Bhawan here on Thursday over the same.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 18:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 18:57 IST
AAP to protest outside Punjab, Haryana Bhawan tomorrow over air pollution
Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai talking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the national capital chokes in smog owing to air pollution caused by cracker-bursting during Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to stage a protest outside Punjab and Haryana Bhawan here on Thursday over the same. "We are left with no other choice but to protest. We are going to hold a massive protest outside Haryana and Punjab Bhawan tomorrow. We have been forced to take to the roads because the Kejriwal government is deliberately being defamed," Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI here on Wednesday.

According to Rai, both the neighbouring states are purposely pushing pollution in Delhi. "Central government has also become a silent spectator on the matter. We demand that the centre intervene in the matter immediately and take action against stubble burning," he said.

The AAP leader said that people will assemble at Mandi House at 3 pm tomorrow and then march to the Haryana and Punjab Bhawan. "We appeal to the people to participate in this agitation in large numbers," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with several AAP MLAs will also participate in the protest. Air pollution in the national capital has spiked in the past few days causing smog across the region. The cause of the pollution spike is believed to be the bursting of crackers on Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

Also Read: Methodology to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi improved, shared with states: CPCB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Dangerous dry winds forecast to sweep into fire-plagued Los Angeles

Extraordinarily dry, prolonged Santa Ana winds are predicted to gust through Southern California on Wednesday, prompting strong warnings from meteorologists as residents contend with damaging wildfires. It was a daunting forecast for firefi...

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders issued in Simi Valley

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in Californias Simi Valley in early morning hours on Wednesday due to a brush fire that started near the 118 Freeway and Madera Street. The northern border of the evacuation zone is Tierra Rejada...

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on

AP govt decides to terminate pact with Singapore consortium on Amaravati Start-Up Area project Amaravati AP, Oct 30 PTI The Amaravati Start-Up Area Development Project has formally been scrapped with the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet on Wedne...

Raj HC quashes cattle smuggling case against Pehlu Khan, his two sons and driver

The Rajasthan High Court on Wednesday quashed a case against Pehlu Khan, who was lynched by cow vigilantes in April 2017, his two sons and a truck driver for allegedly illegally transporting cows for slaughter. A single-judge bench of Justi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019