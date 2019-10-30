AAP to protest outside Punjab, Haryana Bhawan tomorrow over air pollution

As the national capital chokes in smog owing to air pollution caused by cracker-bursting during Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring states, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to stage a protest outside Punjab and Haryana Bhawan here on Thursday over the same. "We are left with no other choice but to protest. We are going to hold a massive protest outside Haryana and Punjab Bhawan tomorrow. We have been forced to take to the roads because the Kejriwal government is deliberately being defamed," Delhi minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai told ANI here on Wednesday.

According to Rai, both the neighbouring states are purposely pushing pollution in Delhi. "Central government has also become a silent spectator on the matter. We demand that the centre intervene in the matter immediately and take action against stubble burning," he said.

The AAP leader said that people will assemble at Mandi House at 3 pm tomorrow and then march to the Haryana and Punjab Bhawan. "We appeal to the people to participate in this agitation in large numbers," he said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with several AAP MLAs will also participate in the protest. Air pollution in the national capital has spiked in the past few days causing smog across the region. The cause of the pollution spike is believed to be the bursting of crackers on Diwali and stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

Also Read: Methodology to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi improved, shared with states: CPCB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)