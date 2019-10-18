Methodology to ascertain pollution sources in Delhi improved, shared with states: CPCB

The methodology used to ascertain the different sources of pollution in Delhi has been improved and shared with other states, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) said on Friday. A senior CPCB official said the methodology was first developed in 2007 to measure the contribution of the different sources of pollution and it had been improved and updated.

"A new methodology has been made and shared with different states recently," he said. The official added that scientific tools and analysis were available, which could help deduce the exact sources of pollution.

He said local sources of pollution kept changing over time, depending upon the meteorological factors, and the updated methodology would help ascertain these sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)