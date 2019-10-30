Seven booked for assaulting neighbours over cracker row

An offence has been registered against seven persons for allegedly assaulting their neighbours following a row over bursting crackers, the police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Monday night at Santosh Bhuvan building in Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said.

According to the police, one of the neighbours raised an objection when the accused started bursting crackers at the entrance of their flat. An argument ensued and the accused barged into the family's home and attacked them with iron rods and bricks, the official said, adding that three members of the family were severely injured in the attack.

The accused have been identified as Abishek Singh, his brother Vinay Singh, their parents Rajbahadur and Savita Singh and neighbours Adarsha Dubey, Pankaj Singh and Arif Ansari, the official said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered with the Tulinj police station, police PRO Hemant Katkar said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)