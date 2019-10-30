International Development News
Beneficiaries of Meghalaya pension schemes to get money via

  Shillong
  Updated: 30-10-2019 19:12 IST
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Wednesday launched the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system for nearly 47,000 beneficiaries of various pension schemes. The DBT mode will also be extended to include beneficiaries under the Chief Minister's Social Assistance programme.

Terming the initiative as a positive step for timely delivery of pension to the beneficiaries, the chief minister said the money will be transferred to the beneficiaries' bank account on the first day of every month. Meghalaya currently has 46,816 beneficiaries under the schemes and it will be increased to cover 86,000 beneficiaries in the near future, Sangma said.

Meanwhile, the chief minister held a video conference with district deputy commissioners of the state to review the Public Distribution System. "I have given strict direction to the DCs that no beneficiaries under PDS should be left out. Commodities distributed must be of high quality and must reach in a time-bound manner," Conrad said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

