Chief justices of three high courts transferred

Chief justices of three high courts and judges of two others were transferred on Wednesday, the Law Ministry has said. Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, the chief justice of the Patna High Court, has been sent to the Madras High Court.

Justice Vineet Kothari is at present officiating as the chief justice of the Madras High Court following the resignation of Justice Vijaya Tahilramani in September. Justice Sanjay Karol, who is heading the Tripura High Court has been sent to the Patna High Court in place of Justice Sahi.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recently recommended the name of Gujarat High Court judge Akil Kureshi to head the Tripua High Court after the government expressed reservations about posting him to head the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But there is no word on his elevation yet. Justice Ajay Kumar Mittal, who is heading the Meghalaya High Court, has been transferred to the Madhya Pradesh High Court. Justice Sanjay Yadav is at present officiating as the chief justice of the MP High Court after Justice Ravi Shankar Jha, who was also an acting chief justice, was elevated as Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Justice Rakesh Kumar, a judge of the Patna HC has been sent to the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Similarly, Justice Amit Rawal, a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been sent to the Kerala HC.

