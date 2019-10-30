International Development News
Man stabbed to death in Jharkhand, one arrested

  • Lohardaga
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 19:45 IST
Angry over rejection of his marriage proposal, a 25-year-old man on Wednesday allegedly stabbed the woman's father to death at Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, a senior police officer said. The victim, 45-year-old Bhero Oraon, had gone out to attend nature's call when the accused, Vishnu Oraon, attacked him with a knife, killing him on the spot, he said.

"Based on a complaint filed by Bhero Oraon's 27-year- old daughter, we arrested Vishnu from Mahuvari village in the district. The woman, in her complaint, said Vishnu had been harassing her for the past one year," the officer said. An FIR has been lodged in the case against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that more details would be available after a detailed investigation..

