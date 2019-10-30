Maha: Lightning strikes kill four in separate incidents

Four persons were killed in two incidents of lightning strike in Akola district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The deceased are identified as Dadarao Palaspagar (52), a farm worker who died in Ladegaon village while working in field, and Ganesh Mokalkar (55), Gajanan Adhau (27) and Lakshmi Adhau (12) who were hit by the bolt from sky in Warud-Bhokar villege in Telhara taluka in afternoon while working in field.

Four persons were seriously injured in both the incidents, they said. Akola, one of the districts in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra, has been witnessing rains and thunderstorms since the last few days..

