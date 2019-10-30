International Development News
Maha: Lightning strikes kill four in separate incidents

Four persons were killed in two incidents of lightning strike in Akola district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said. The deceased are identified as Dadarao Palaspagar (52), a farm worker who died in Ladegaon village while working in field, and Ganesh Mokalkar (55), Gajanan Adhau (27) and Lakshmi Adhau (12) who were hit by the bolt from sky in Warud-Bhokar villege in Telhara taluka in afternoon while working in field.

Four persons were seriously injured in both the incidents, they said. Akola, one of the districts in the Vidarbha region of east Maharashtra, has been witnessing rains and thunderstorms since the last few days..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Approving PM Johnson's Brexit deal would be top priority of Conservative govt -spokesman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons first priority if his Conservative Party wins a majority at a planned December election will be to get his Brexit deal approved by parliament, his spokesman said on Wednesday. On Tuesday, lawmakers vote...

U.S. State Dept official knew Trump attorney involved in campaign against ambassador

President Donald Trumps nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, said on Wednesday he had known earlier this year that the presidents personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was involved in a campaign about then-Ambassador to Ukrai...

US STOCKS-Wall Street dips as focus shifts to Fed

Wall Street struggled for direction on Wednesday as investors geared up for a policy decision by the Federal Reserve later in the day.The central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates for the third time this year to counter any fall...

Islamic State mole may get $25 million US bounty on Baghdadi's head: report

An extraordinarily well-placed informant is expected to receive some or all of the USD 25 million US bounty that had been placed on Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadis head, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Baghdadis safe ho...
