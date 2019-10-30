Sardesai slams Goa govt over its 'policy paralysis'

Goa Forward Party (GPF) president Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday alleged that the BJP-led state government's "policy paralysis" has adversely affected the economy of the coastal state. The former deputy Chief Minister chaired the GPF's state executive meeting, wherein the party decided to organise a conclave of economists from across the world to chart out a way forward for a specific 'Goa model of development'.

Addressing the media, Sardesai said a symptomatic policy paralysis is currently prevailing in Goa. "Goa's financial position is weak. There is complete bankruptcy. What we see in Goa today is total policy paralysis," he said.

He said the government has failed to adopt measures for resource mobilisation and to control revenue expenditure. Speaking about the lockdown on the iron ore mines in the state, he said the government has failed to work out a way to restart the mining industry, which has remained shut since March 2018.

He also hit out at the government for taking a soft stand on the issue of Mahadeyi River water diversion. The Centre had last week given clearance to Karnataka's Kalasa-Banduri project over Mahadeyi River without taking Goa into confidence..

