Goa lifeguard agency launches action against striking staff

  • Panaji
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:24 IST
A state-appointed agency manning the beaches in Goa on Wednesday said it has initiated the process to terminate the services of its lifeguards who have been on strike since the last two weeks. Several lifeguards have struck work in the last two weeks over their various demands, including regular salary by the management of Drishti Lifesaving Services.

A company spokesman said that show-cause notices have been issued to the lifeguards over the last two weeks. "The company is following the procedures laid down by the law of the country and initiated disciplinary action against the staff absconding from work. Drishti cannot consider it a strike since no notice or charter of demands has been shared with the management," the spokesman said.

"The termination procedures as per law have been initiated," he added. The company said new lifeguards were being trained and full strength will be reached by the end of November to handle the the peak tourist season.

"Option to resume the duty was offered to all the lifeguards, who stayed away with repeated deadlines till a day after Diwali. The company has paid all the dues to its staff and bonus to the lifeguards who are presently working," the spokesman said. "There are no dues outstanding. Lifeguards have been requested to return their official uniforms by November 1," he added.

All the beaches continue to be manned effectively by a team of highly-skilled lifeguards, supervisors and trainers, he said..

