International Development News
Development News Edition

Coast Guard intercepts two fishing boats

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 22:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 22:55 IST
Coast Guard intercepts two fishing boats

The Coast Guard has intercepted two fishing boats operating under suspicious conditions of the Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, the maritime security agency said on Wednesday. The boats were intercepted by a Coast Guard ship on patrol and brought to Kavaratti for investigation.

However, due to the weather and limited resources at Kavaratti, the vessels were escorted to New Mangalore for detailed investigation. The 15 crew members are safe, it said. The identity of the boats and crew is yet to be established.

"Prima facie, it is evident that the boats were engaged in poaching activities within India's exclusive economic zone," the coast guard. The involvement of the boats and crew in criminal activities is being investigated by a joint team of relevant agencies, it said.

During the passage, one of the vessels started taking in water and was abandoned. Its crew was shifted to the other boat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Syrian army, Turkish forces clash near border -state media

Syrian army troops clashed with Turkish forces near the border town of Ras al Ain on Wednesday, Syrian state media reported, as Ankara said it reserved the right to launch another cross-border offensive against the Kurdish YPG militia.Syria...

At Lebanon shops, mills and petrol pumps, fears of supply crisis grow

When Yara Kabalans weekly coffee delivery arrived at her Beirut minimarket on Tuesday against the backdrop of nationwide protests that have shut banks, it was not business as usual.The bill was no longer in Lebanese pounds, it was in U.S. d...

The spy who loved me? West German recalls Stasi manipulation, imprisonment

When Hans Schulze was imprisoned in Communist East Germany back in the 1980s, he never thought hed ever return once he got out. But now he regularly unlocks his old cell door to show tourists what life was like in a jail run by the Stasi se...

UPDATE 3-Impeachment testimony details lobbyist bid to get U.S. envoy to Ukraine fired

A Republican former congressman turned lobbyist repeatedly pushed for the dismissal of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, an action later taken by President Donald Trump after he was urged to do so by his personal lawyer Rudy Giu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019