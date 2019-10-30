Coast Guard intercepts two fishing boats

The Coast Guard has intercepted two fishing boats operating under suspicious conditions of the Lakshadweep and Minicoy islands, the maritime security agency said on Wednesday. The boats were intercepted by a Coast Guard ship on patrol and brought to Kavaratti for investigation.

However, due to the weather and limited resources at Kavaratti, the vessels were escorted to New Mangalore for detailed investigation. The 15 crew members are safe, it said. The identity of the boats and crew is yet to be established.

"Prima facie, it is evident that the boats were engaged in poaching activities within India's exclusive economic zone," the coast guard. The involvement of the boats and crew in criminal activities is being investigated by a joint team of relevant agencies, it said.

During the passage, one of the vessels started taking in water and was abandoned. Its crew was shifted to the other boat.

