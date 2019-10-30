International Development News
Development News Edition

HUA notifies regulations to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 23:01 IST
HUA notifies regulations to give ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies

The Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has notified regulations to confer ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies in Delhi, setting a two-year deadline for the DDA to identify more such eligible colonies. Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorized colonies in Delhi.

The ministry on Tuesday notified the National Capital Territory of Delhi (Recognition of Property Rights of Residents in Unauthorised Colonies) Regulations, 2019 that fixes charges to be paid and the procedures to be followed by the residents of 1,731 unauthorized colonies for ownership rights. "I am happy that the notification for conferring ownership/transfer/mortgage rights to nearly 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorized colonies in Delhi has been issued in the Gazette of India. This will pave the way for further action," ministry Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra tweeted.

The Centre had in 2015 increased the cut-off dates for these colonies to be considered for ownership rights from 2008. The identification of the eligible colonies that were in existence on June 1, 2014, and had 50 percent occupancy on January 1, 2015, would be completed in the next two years by Delhi Development Authority (DDA) from the date of the notification, according to the notification.

It stated that rates will be charged for the process. These rates would be applicable for a year, after which an annual eight percent interest would be charged for late payment, the notification read. Depending on the category of locality and size of the plot, residents would have to pay between Rs.14.55/square meter to Rs.4,837.50/square meter to get ownership rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Boeing CEO pummeled on compensation, 737 MAX flaws at U.S. hearing

Boeing Co Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg was repeatedly hammered by U.S. lawmakers at a hearing on Wednesday over his compensation and key mistakes in the development of the 737 MAX that he newly acknowledged, in the wake of deadly crash...

Telangana BJP to knock on President's door regarding TSRTC issue : K Laxman

Rallying behind TSRTC employees who are on strike since last 25 days, Telangana BJP has decided to knock on the door of President of India against the alleged apathy and indifference of K Chandrashekar Rao government towards the plight of R...

UPDATE 2-European shares nudge higher as L'Oreal outweighs bank earnings upset

European shares eked out gains on Wednesday, buoyed by upbeat results from LOreal which defied Chinese slowdown fears, although weak earnings from some of the blocs biggest lenders such as Deutsche Bank and Santander kept a lid on gains.The...

Jags' special teamer Robinson abruptly retires

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams player Josh Robinson told the team Wednesday morning that he is retiring, effective immediately. Coach Doug Marrone made the announcement at the start of his press conference, saying Robinson would be plac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019