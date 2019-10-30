International Development News
Speeding truck kills eight in UP's Bareilly

  • Bareilly
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 23:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

At least eight people lost their lives while four sustained injuries in an accident with a speeding truck here on Wednesday, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sansar Singh said the truck first hit a motorcycle, which caught fire.

"The speeding truck then collided with a van coming from the opposite direction," he said. The deceased who were traveling in the ill-fated van has been identified as Shama (22), Siwa (28), Hussain (6 months), Rahmat Bi (40), Isma (10), Ajmat Bi (42) and driver Yunus (25).

Richa (27), who was on the motorcycle, too died in the accident, police said. He said four persons had sustained injuries and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"The driver of the truck fled from the spot. The truck has been seized by police and the bodies have been sent for autopsy," Singh told PTI.

