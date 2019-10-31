NIA carries out searches in TN (Eds: Adds details of searches in Nagore) Coimbatore/Nagapattinam, Oct 31 (PTI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches in Coimbatore and Nagappatinam districts in Tamil Nadu in connection with a probe into a terror module. In Coimbatore, NIA sleuths carried out searches at the houses of two people, police said.

A team of officials from the agency conducted searches at a house at Nagore in Nagapattinam district, police said adding they were conducting enquiries with one person. A team of 10 officials led by a DSP-level official from Kochi carried out the searches at a house at Miandad Street in Nagore, police added.

They are interrogating a man to ascertain any possible terror links, police said. The searches in Coimbatore were conducted on the premises of two people as they had allegedly been in touch with people associated with a terrorist gang which conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terror attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule, sources said.

A five-member team carried out searches in the house of Nissar in GM Nagar and Sauridin in Lorrypet in the city, police said. The agency had on September 21 conducted a search at the residence of a man in Tirunelveli district in the state for his alleged association with the terrorist gang.

Also, the NIA had on August 29 conducted searches across multiple locations in Coimbatore in connection with a terror alert issued to Tamil Nadu. Earlier in July, the agency had conducted searches at 14 locations in Tamil Nadu as part of its probe into the 'Ansarulla' terror module case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)