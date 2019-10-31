3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km north-east of Mandi, the Meteorological department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.44 pm.

Himachal Pradesh is prone to earthquakes. Light to moderate intensity quakes is regular as several parts of the hill-state fall under seismic zone five. An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale had hit the Chamba district on Tuesday.

An earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes had devastated the Kangra district in 1905, killing over 20,000 people.

