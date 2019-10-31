International Development News
Development News Edition

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shimla
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 14:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 14:10 IST
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
Image Credit: ANI

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district on Thursday afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quake's epicenter was at a depth of 10 km north-east of Mandi, the Meteorological department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 12.44 pm.

Himachal Pradesh is prone to earthquakes. Light to moderate intensity quakes is regular as several parts of the hill-state fall under seismic zone five. An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale had hit the Chamba district on Tuesday.

An earthquake of 7.8 magnitudes had devastated the Kangra district in 1905, killing over 20,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

S S Khandare appointed police head of Union Territory of Ladakh; Umang Narula made advisor to Ladakh's Lt Governor.

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

Rating agencies downgrade Vodafone-Idea, Bharti Airtel after SC ruling on AGR

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Huber and Suhner enters mining market with innovative solutions for critical communication infrastructure

Drawing on its extensive experience in providing solutions for optical connectivity in harsh environmental conditions, HUBER and UHNER is now leading the way in supplying the mining industry with innovative bespoke solutions that address th...

One block at Hungary's nuclear plant down due to automatic shutdown

One of the four reactors at Hungarys Paks nuclear power plant shut down on Thursday morning when an automatic defense mechanism kicked in, the plant said in a statement.The incident, which experts are investigating, had no safety implicatio...

3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

An earthquake measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale shook Himachal Pradeshs Mandi district on Thursday afternoon but there was no report of any casualty or damage to property, officials said. The quakes epicenter was at a depth of 10 km north-...

Iran hopes new UN nuclear chief will act 'neutrally'

Iran said Thursday it hopes the UN nuclear watchdog will act neutrally under its new head and vowed to maintain cooperation with its inspectors monitoring a landmark 2015 nuclear deal. Argentinas Rafael Grossi took the helm of the Internati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019