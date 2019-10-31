Forest fire triggers landmine blasts along LoC
A forest fire has triggered several landmine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Thursday. The fire broke out across the LoC and spread to this side of the border, resulting in mine blasts on Wednesday night, they said.
However, there was no loss of life or damage to any forward defence locations in the fire, they said. Officials of forest department and Army have brought the fire under control, they said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
