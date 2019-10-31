International Development News
Andhra: National Unity Day celebrated in Vijayawada

The 'Run for Unity' programme was conducted from Benz Circle of Vijayawada to CAR ground on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

'Run for Unity' programme conducted in Vijayawada [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

The 'Run for Unity' programme was conducted from Benz Circle of Vijayawada to CAR ground on the occasion of 144th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. The event was organised by DGP Goutham Sawang, District Collector and Vijayawada Police Commissioner.

Dressed up in track pants and suits, scores of people participated in the event with fervor and enthusiasm. The main aim of this programme was to highlight the efforts made by Sardar Patel in uniting the country. In 2014, when the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was formed at the Centre, it was decided that October 31 be celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or Natioanl unity day.

At the time of independence, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. The day of his birth, therefore, celebrates his efforts and contributions. Apart from Vijayawada, Manipur and Odisha also organised a similar event for the locals.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

